Throughout the coronavirus crisis, education policy has been contested between two imperatives: the need to protect student, staff and faculty health, against the needs of children who may require in-person schooling and care.
Dozens of districts in Missouri have looked at the worsening pandemic situation, with the state reporting 2,000 novel cases of COVID-19 in a single day for the first time on July 30, and decided to begin school all-online.
The St. Joseph School District announced in mid-July its plan for a Virtual Academy to give anyone who desires an all-online option, so long as they agreed before July 31 to commit to that kind of education for the duration of the fall semester. For everyone else, somewhere north of 80% of students, in-person education will resume Monday, Aug 31, which is also the launch date of the Virtual Academy.
Ladona Nicholas, a Mark Twain Elementary mother, remains deeply concerned about the health threat posed by COVID-19 at school. At the same time, she has found her daughter can’t effectively learn at home.
“I’m not really in favor, but I am,” she said. “I think the kids do need to go back to school, but they have to be safe. So I’m not disagreeing, but, I mean, they have to be safe.”
Gov. Mike Parson has advocated that all-online education should be considered a last resort, although he told Kansas City-area superintendents last week that he supports a delayed start until after Labor Day if that is deemed the safest course of action.
“We would never in my life want to take kids or teachers and put them in a terrible situation,” said Parson, a Republican, at a media briefing in Kansas City. “But I do think you have to weigh out the science of this and where you go with this. ... But, I think right now it’s important if we can get kids back to school safely.”
President Donald Trump has been explicit in his distaste for all-online education, in concert with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Last week, Trump said he will push for public districts that opt not to return to in-person schooling to lose funding, although his authority to bring about such a change on his own is suspect.
“We say if a school doesn’t want to open or if a governor doesn’t want to open, maybe for political reasons and maybe not but there is some of that going on, the money should go to the parents, so they can send their children to the school of their choice,” Trump said on Thursday at the White House.
Vernell Carter, a Hosea Elementary father, is among those who is eager to get schools re-opened. When you have four children and a full-time job that doesn’t allow for working from home, trying to guide them through at-home online learning is a tough ask, and the reasons for doing it don’t make sense to him.
“Man, they’re just blowing it out of proportion,” he said. “I mean, if (my kids) are going to catch it ... they’re saying it’s flu-like symptoms. So you get out of work, or you get out school, you stay home for a bit, then it’s over. I’ve worked all the way through it, so.”