Gray Manufacturing has endured its share of recessions since the company's first automotive jack rolled off the assembly line in 1952.
But the St. Joseph company, now a worldwide leader in lift equipment for heavy-duty trucks, never experienced anything like the coronavirus shutdown.
"These are unprecedented times," said Stet Schanze, the company president. "I've never lived through anything like this. It was an event that was like a war-time event."
Gray Manufacturing grabbed a lifeline in the form of the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans that allow smaller employers to cover payroll costs and other qualifying expenses, like rent or utilities. The SBA loan data, released earlier this month, shows an unprecedented amount of federal money pouring into St. Joseph just as coronavirus shutdowns stopped a once-roaring economy in its tracks.
The PPP is associated with support for boutiques, restaurants and other tiny mom-and-pop operations. That's still a big part of it, but the program also provided funding to manufacturers, contractors, nonprofits and professional services firms like financial planners, attorneys and accountants.
In St. Joseph, 138 employers received a combined total of between $48 million to $118 million in federal funding through the PPP. The funding allowed these businesses and organizations, which employ more than 6,000 people collectively, to get through the brunt of the shutdown without furloughs or layoffs. The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce believes around 800 businesses locally took PPP funds, but the government only identifies those who received $150,000 or more.
"Many companies saw this as an opportunity to address the most immediate fallout from the virus but help them perhaps preserve capital for future impacts," said Patt Lilly, president and chief executive officer of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. "The good news is a lot of people remain employed as a result of the PPP. I think that will bode well for the local economy going forward."
The largest PPP recipients in St. Joseph were BMS Logistics, Gray Manufacturing, Ideker Inc., Northwest Health Services and R/S Electric. All received between $2 million and $5 million, according to the SBA. Another 11 companies in St. Joseph received between $1 million and $2 million.
Schanze said Gray Manufacturing, which employs around 200 people, was able to maintain production throughout the shutdown. The funding helped mitigate some of the impacts of a substantial slowdown in the trucking industry.
"This whole situation had a devastating effect on the U.S. economy," he said. "We were doing everything possible to keep our business."
Lilly said the government definition of small business covers any company with up to 500 employees, a broad measure that reflects a significant share of St. Joseph's workforce. St. Joseph's unemployment rate climbed to 6.5% in May, but Lilly remains hopeful that programs like the PPP leave the local economy poised for a recovery.
Still, he cautions that it was only a bridge to get through the immediate crisis. He wouldn't be surprised to see a more targeted stimulus plan down the road.
"You're going to see employers be cautious about hiring," Lilly said. "I think you're going too see employers not backfill positions where people perhaps have left."
In a press release, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the PPP supported more than 51 million jobs. The average loan for for $100,000.