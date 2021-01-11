A supermajority of House Democrats filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Monday for his role in Wednesday's riots, setting up another showdown with conservative lawmakers.
Regional legislators were mostly silent Monday when asked about impeachment, though at least one Senator, Roy Blunt, R-Mo., is apparently against the idea.
"My view would be what the president should do is now finish the last 10 days of his presidency," Blunt said on CBS "Face the Nation," Sunday. "To remove him from office clearly is not going to happen between now and the last day he's in office."
Blunt said it would be up to the nation, and not Congress, to decide Trump's fate. Democrats have been pushing for impeachment, even if it means the trial happens after Trump leaves office. He could be stripped of his pension and be barred from running in 2024 if convicted in the Senate of an impeachable offense.
Trump would be the only president to be impeached twice. In addition to the articles of impeachment, Democrats will force a vote in the House Tuesday on a non-binding resolution calling for the president's cabinet to remove him from office using the 25th amendment.
Area Rep Sam Graves, R-Mo., didn't respond to a request for comment. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., declined to comment through a spokesperson. Senators Josh Hawley, R-Mo and Robert Marshall, R-Kan, declined to comment.
Another Missouri legislator, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said she would introduce a resolution Tuesday calling for the expulsion of any members who voted against certifying Electoral College votes. If passed by a two-thirds vote, Bush's colleagues, Graves and LaTurner, would be expelled from the House.
Bush has also called for the resignation of Hawley, who defended his actions in a statement to News-Press NOW.
"I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections," Hawley said. "That’s my job, and I will keep doing it."
Proponents of expulsion or resignation have pointed to the 14th amendment which prohibits elected officials from committing insurrection. The single article of impeachment introduced Monday accuses Trump of "incitement of insurrection."
Both Republican and Democratic election officials have said there was not widespread fraud in the 2020 election.
How quickly to proceed with impeaching Trump has caused dissension within Democratic ranks. Some members have pushed for an immediate trial, while others suggested the speaker could wait to send the article of impeachment to the Senate until after President-elect Joe Biden's first 100 days in office.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer was exploring ways to immediately convene the Senate for the trial as soon as the House acts, though Republican leader Mitch McConnell would need to agree. The president-elect suggested splitting the Senate's time, perhaps “go a half day on dealing with impeachment, a half day on getting my people nominated and confirmed in the Senate, as well as moving on the package" for more COVID relief.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said he would take a look at any articles that the House sent over. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a frequent Trump critic, said he would “vote the right way” if the matter were put in front of him.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.