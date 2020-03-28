Five people were arrested after an accident involving a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of Pickett Road around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to St. Joseph police, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle going westbound on Pickett when it skidded off the road into a ditch. The passengers of the vehicle then fled from the police.
The vehicle was damaged, but there were no reported injuries.
Owner of the stolen vehicle said her daughter noticed the vehicle was gone from their garage early Saturday, morning.