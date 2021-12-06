Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer said county commissioners are planning to set aside around $2 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funds budget for rural broadband.
Sawyer said though the funds are being set aside, they are waiting to see what money will be distributed to Buchanan County from the state and federal government before finalizing plans.
“I think there are things that we can do to get it started,” Sawyer said. “What we are really trying to do is make sure that we maximize what we have, meaning if we could do some matching dollars to help with the project so that we get federal money,” Sawyer said.
State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, serves as the appropriations chair for the state Senate, and he said that Gov. Mike Parson, R-Missouri, has recommended $400 million of ARPA funds for rural broadband. The general assembly would have to approve the funds for the budget, something Hegeman believes will get done in some capacity.
“I think during the COVID situation, all of us became very aware of how important rural broadband is to our communities. It is imperative now,” Hegeman said.
Sawyer said he believes that rural broadband has been talked about for a while, and it is a perfect fit for what the ARPA funds should be used for.
“You really take for granted connectivity, if you have good connectivity, and if you don’t, you’re limited with opportunities,” Sawyer said.
Rep. Sam Graves, R-Missouri, has supported rural broadband and recently was behind the Eliminating Barriers to Rural Internet Development Grant Eligibility (E-BRIDGE) Act, which was passed through the house with strong bipartisan support in early November. The act is designed to take down barriers to rural internet.
“The E-BRIDGE Act cuts through red tape to enable communities to use existing federal funds to complete last-mile internet infrastructure projects,” Graves said in a news release. “It just updates the Economic Development Act guidelines to allow communities to use those funds for the most powerful economic development tool we have — building internet infrastructure.”
