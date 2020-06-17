The St. Joseph Police Department said an accident involving a trailer carrying around 90 cows. Some cows had to be killed by the police due to being unsafe and violent, Captain Jeff Wilson said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says roughly 50 cows were unaccounted for this morning after a crash closed parts of U.S. Highway 36. Wilson said there are still some cows unaccounted for in rural areas, but cows have been gathered on Pickett Rd, and various other locations south of the accident including Ajax Rd.
As of around 11:25 it is reported that both lanes have been opened for traffic on Highway 36. The westbound lanes were closed until around 8:30 and the eastbound lanes opened up around 11:25, according to MODOT. Motorist are urged to stay alert and pay attention to all roadway signing and barricades and to eliminate distractions.
The St. Joseph Communications Center also advises that there are still multiple cows on the loose, and are seeking the public's assistance in locating them. If a cow is sighted, call the St. Joseph Police Department Emergency number at 816-271-4777.
Several Law Enforcement agencies and cowboy outfits are also rounding up cattle that got loose from the incident, Wilson said.
Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers are working with SJPD to gather the cows and get them penned.
It was reported as a one vehicle accident, and the driver of the trailer was injured and is being hospitalized, Wilson said.
