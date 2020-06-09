Around 400 people were tested for COVID-19 in Downtown St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon, regardless of symptoms.
The event in the parking garage across from the Civic Arena was a community sampling event where 400 people, regardless of symptoms, participated in drive-thru testing. The tests were provided by the state of Missouri as part of expanded testing being done in the state.
The tests were performed by Northwest Health’s mobile testing team with assistance from the City of St. Joseph Health Department.
The event lasted from 2 to 7 p.m., with 280 people preregistering and the rest registering on site.
Northwest Health Services Interim Chief Executive Officer Rodney Hummer said this is good for the community and believes anyone who feels they should be tested should get tested.
“I encourage everybody — if you have symptoms or you’ve been exposed, call your provider and say you want to be tested,” Hummer said.
While the temperature reached the 90s, Health Department Director Debra Bradley said all of the hard work by the staff helped the drive-thru testing go smoothly.
“It’s been a huge sacrifice on everybody’s part to be here in this heat. Northwest health and Health Department staff have had to be in full protective equipment in order to be that close to individuals, so we want them protected, but it’s it’s very warm inside those gowns and those face shields and mask, especially when you do it for six hours at a time,” Bradley said.
Hummer said he heard from multiple attendees how surprised they were with how quick the process went. He said the drive-thru testing has become very efficient with the mobile testing teams.
Bradley said this test will help the department understand the presence of the virus in the community and who could be carrying it.
“There are a lot of people who may be carrying the virus that they’re not aware, so this test scene is one of the ways that people can find If they have the virus, and if they need to take further steps to protect other people in their community,” Bradley said.