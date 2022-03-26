Saint Joseph Lions Club Pancake Days were back this weekend at the Saint Joseph Armory, marking a tradition of nearly 70 years.
The lions club expects to serve around four thousand people. That includes many who are visitors every year and it's incredible to see the pancake feed's role in bringing people together, said Ken Yager of St. Joseph Host Lions Club.
"That's part of the deal," he said. "You wind up seeing people that probably haven't seen each other sine the last time they were here. I mean, you know by being up here at the front — you see people come and go, and you see friends embracing — that you can tell based on the snippet of conversation that they haven't seen each other in a while."
The feed continues until Saturday and will be back from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
