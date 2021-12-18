Move over Santa, there's someone new delivering bags of toys for children in St. Joseph this season.
Local Army sergeants and their recruits got an early jump on Christmas Saturday, hiking from The Shoppes at North Village to Noyes Home for Children to deliver ruck sacks full of toys.
Around five-thousand-dollars worth of gifts were donated.
U.S. Army SSgt. Terry Jones was hoping to get at least a few gifts but the donations far exceeded his expectations, he said.
"A lot of people wanted to help," he said. "I was so happy the first time we put the boxes in the local Sam's Club, Walmart, nutrition stores, the VFW helped out and the PX over in Leavenworth. The gifts people were giving was just fantastic. I got a lot more than what we thought we were going to get."
The sergeants and their future soldiers also made a trek earlier in the week to deliver some of the gifts to the YWCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.