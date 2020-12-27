The St. Joseph Museum held it’s monthly “ArKIDtecture Club” event at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion this weekend.
Kids ranging from kindergarten and up were welcomed at the event. Participants spent the afternoon learning about the art of ice. From a small history lesson about what scientifically makes up ice, to pictures and stories about modern art and igloos, the kids learned a lot about ice.
Programming and Events Coordinator with the St. Joseph Museum Sara Parks said even though it’s been a “green” winter in St. Joe, they still wanted to cover something that the kids could relate to winter.
“We talked about igloos, snowflakes and ice hotels,” Parks said. “Ice hotels are pretty popular these days, so I wanted to show them the root of that. I also wanted to go a little bit deeper and do the 'construction' of water.”
Parks said that she was thrilled to host the event because she likes giving the kids some human interaction after this year.
“Especially this year during COVID, a lot of things have turned virtual and a lot of kids are already burnt out doing virtual school. So when we reopened the museum, we tried to keep them in person,” Parks said. “We’ve done that by keeping socially distanced when we’re at tables, obviously they kind of work in between and out of that, so we’ve had masks and try to keep admission at least low.”
The kids today spent time building an igloo out of milk cartons and also cut some paper to make some snowflakes.
Isabel Brunnert, 11, said the best part of the club is meeting new friends and learning lots of new information.
“It’s okay if you don’t know somebody, you can meet people and come learn,” Brunnert said. “We learn about building stuff and how people know the approximate size and measurements that they need. It’s a lot of fun.”
For anybody looking for more information regarding the club and any future events, they can go online at visit stjosephmuseum.org/events or call the museum at 816-232-8471.