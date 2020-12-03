QUIZ YOURSELF
1.) What action was taken by the St. Joseph City Council on a proposed bill to ban smoking on the casino floor of the St. Jo Frontier Casino?
A.) It passed
B.) It failed
C.) It was placed on the consent agenda
D.) It was withdrawn by sponsor P.J. Kovac
2.) How much money did the United Way raise in it's annual campaign?
A.) $2 million
B.) $4 million
C.) $6 million
D.) $100,000
3.) What honor did Heidi Sidwell collect this week?
A.) Mosaic Health System's Employee of the Month
B.) The youngest student ever to graduate from Missouri Western State University
C.) The YWCA's Volunteer of the Year
D.) Meierhoffer Funeral Home's Caregiver of the Year award
4.) How much will improvements to the St. Joseph Civic Arena cost, if the city decides to pursue them?
A.) Between $5-10 million
B.) $250,000
C.) It's been determined that the arena doesn't need any improvements
d.) More than $15 million
5.) What percent of COVID-19 tests in Buchanan County were positive, according to the St. Joseph Health Department?
A.) 12 percent
B.) 13 percent
C.) 17 percent
D.) 25 percent
6.) What did the St. Joseph School District say it will do without this school year?
A.) Breakfasts for Title IX students
B.) Snow days
C.) Tire chains on school buses
d.) Hall passes
7.) What did Southwest Livingston High School do for the first time last week?
A.) Held honors classes
B.) Cancelled classes
C.) Won the 8-Man Football State Championship
D.) Fired its superintendent
8.) What position was Missouri 6th District Congressman Sam Graves selected to again last week?
A.) Senate Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee
B.) Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee
C.) Leader of the Foreign Intelligence Committee
D. Republican Leader of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee
9.) Why is Sarah Fuller noteworthy?
A.) She wrote the best seller "Love in the time of Coronavirus"
B.) She was the first American to receive the COVID-19 vaccination
C.) She became the first female to play in a Southeastern Conference football game
D.) She was named as a pilot for the Dragon spacecraft on an upcoming SpaceX mission
10.) According to Terry Jordan's Turning Back the Pages feature, who wrote the popular News-Press sports column "The Wise Owl" in 1980?
A.) Bill Scott
B.) Al Seifert
C.) Steve Booher
D.) Robert Martin
Answers: 1. D, 2. A, 3. D, 4. A, 5. D, 6. B, 7. C, 8. D, 9. C, 10. B