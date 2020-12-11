QUIZ YOURSELF
1.) What's causing concern and a safety issue along St. Joseph's Belt Highway?
A.) Heavy traffic
B.) Ill-timed stop lights
C.) Pedestrians
D.) Crumbling pavement
2.) If passed during the upcoming legislative session, a bill filed this past week by Missouri Senator Tony Luetkemeyer would protect what?
A.) Law enforcement officers' personal information
B.) Wetlands areas on Missouri farms
C.) Medical marijuana users
D.) Native American sports mascots
3.) What reason did Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday give for not seeking another turn in office?
A.) He is retiring
B.) He wants to run for statewide office
C.) His office faces a huge caseload and shrinking budgets
D. He moved to Smithville, Missouri
4.) According to Capt. Shawn Collie with the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, what could disqualify Missourians from owning a gun?
A.) Already owning another handgun
B.) A prescription for medical marijuana
C.) Not having a conceal and carry license
D.) A restraining order
5.) Who is Eric Fuson?
A.) The person will direct Missouri's COVID vaccination distribution
B.) The engineer who designed St. Joseph's double-decker stretch of I-229
C.) A social worker hired by the St. Joseph Police Department
D. The incoming executive director of the Albrecht-Kemper Museum
6.) What veteran infielder did the Kansas City Royals sign to a two-year contract this past week?
A.) Carlos Santana
B.) Irvin Santana
C.) Johan Santana
D.) Billy Butler
7.) How much will opening a new cell at the St. Joseph Sanitary Landfill cost?
A.) $250,000
B.) $500,000
C.) $900,000
D.) Nothing because the city already owns the land
8.) What officially began earlier this week?
A.) Shop St. Joseph
B.) Shop Savannah
C.) Shop Kansas City
D.) Meteorological winter
9.) What Christmas landmark did Terry Jordan write about in last week's Turning Back the Pages?
A.) Candy Cane Lane
B.) The Flying Santa in Krug Park
C.) Milk and Cookies Road
D.) The Goetz Beer Holiday stand
10.) How many Missourians will be vaccinated by the end of the month, according to Health and Senior Service Director Dr. Randall Williams?
A.) Just over 10,000
B.) A little less than 50,000
C.) 339,000
D.) One million
Answers: 1. C, 2. A, 3. D, 4. B, 5. D, 6. A, 7. C, 8. D, 9. A, 10. C