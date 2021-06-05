AR Workshop recently moved to a new location in St. Joseph and has been happily welcoming guests to their new home.

On Saturday, June 5, the workshop was hosting "Succulent Saturday" for their guests. Those who participated built their own succulent box and planted the succulents.

Owner of AR Workshop, Jessica Estes, said that she loves having new people in because of all the different projects she gets to see.

“The nice thing is, every time you come, you get to pick your project, pick your design, and do whatever you want," Estes said. "It’s just a great time to come together, spend time, make memories, make something great for your home that you can keep for a really long time, and it’s easy and fun for everybody to do.”

If guests didn't want to build a succulent box, they could create signs, blankets, paintings and much more.

For people who are interested in learning more about the workshop and what they have to offer, they can visit their website www.arworkshop.com.stjoseph.