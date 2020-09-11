Sept. 30 will mark an end to an era for a YMCA volunteer teacher who started instructing aqua aerobics 35 years ago.
With the Downtown YMCA set to close on Oct. 1, her class is likely coming to an end.
Carla Peniston, who was inspired by her mom to volunteer, has helped out in a number of roles herself, but it’s clear she holds this class at the Y close to her heart.
“It’s been a wild ride, wonderful people. This is a group that it’s not your typical exercise group. We come in and it basically is a community. We come in like a family, we exercise together, we laugh together, we cry together, we pray together,” Peniston said.
Peniston said the Downtown YMCA has the only warm pool of its size in town for people who are dealing with arthritis, recovering from injury or preparing for surgery.
One of the class members, Sandy Verdi, spoke to the healing component of the class.
“I have rheumatoid arthritis and this has been a lifesaver,” she said. “I can’t function without the water, my joints are getting really bad, they’re swollen, my doctors told me to keep coming.”
Throughout the years, Peniston has seen some major success stories due to the power of water therapy.
“There was a gal that I had mentioned who had a severe break at home, multiple bones broken, and she was like, ‘I’ll probably never be back.’ She was with a walker for a long time and then she came back in with a walker and now she’s not even using a cane. She’s playing volleyball because of that joy that it brings, the support that the water brings,” Peniston said.
Peniston has been a water safety instructor, lifeguard and lifeguard instructor for a number of years and also volunteered at the Red Cross before taking over the aqua aerobics class from her sister.
Many of the class members lined up to share what the class and Peniston has meant to them over the years.
“She’s a great instructor and she works us from the top of our head down to the bottom of our feet throughout the whole week, and so we feel if we don’t talk too much, you get a lot of good exercise,” Shirley Evans, a class member, said.
April Hook, who works for the YMCA and has instructed the class, said she’s gained a lot from it.
“Basically, I have like 50 grandmothers. When I got married, they threw me a wedding shower, they gave presents. I mean it’s just amazing, the sense of community that these ladies and gentlemen have in this class, and it’s sad to see it go,” Hook said.
Those who have been attending said they are going to feel lost without the pool and class.
“I can tell you many tears have been shed, many prayers have been said, but that they see this as their lifeline and they don’t know what they’re going to do afterwards,” Peniston said. “They just don’t feel like there’s anything else like this, there’s nothing like this in this area.”
Peniston said she’s not sure what the near future holds, but she may volunteer again and of course will reconnect with her aqua aerobics family any chance she can get.