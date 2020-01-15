Apple Bus has released a statement saying it is investigating after allegations of inappropriate behavior on one of its buses.
A concerned parent made a post on Facebook on Jan. 13 after a student reported a bus monitor allegedly touched students on the bus.
The parent said the child stated they saw the bus monitor allegedly touch other
students inappropriately.
“We are gathering information and working with the St. Joseph School District to investigate the claims,” the release from Apple Bus stated.
The post on Facebook gathered attention throughout the community with close to 300 comments and around 400 shares.
The parent also stated they will not put their student back on the bus until the investigation has been resolved.
When asked if a report had been filed with the St. Joseph Police Department, the parent said authorities were aware of the situation. The parent didn’t know the monitor’s name.
“They said without the name of the individual, they can make note of it, but they couldn’t really make an official report,” the parent said.
A job posting for a bus monitor position for Apple Bus states an applicant must be able to pass background and drug screenings.
Editor’s Note: While a parent has posted publicly on social media about the incident, we have chosen not to identify her. It is News-Press NOW policy to protect the identity of potential victims of sex crimes. This includes not identifying those who are associated with them.