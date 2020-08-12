Driving a school bus in St. Joseph this fall is going to involve a lot more than taking kids from point A to point B; it will will involve cleaning. Lots and lots of cleaning.
"We've been working real closely with the St. Joseph School District," Apple Bus Co. general manager Mark Alexander said. "We need to allow some time for the bus drivers to sanitize the surfaces, you know, after we drop off the the kids at the high schools, middle schools and elementary schools."
At least a handful of hours in each shift for the Apple Bus Co. will be devoted to the task of sanitation, Alexander said, with a complete vehicle wipe-down mandatory after a route is finished. The drivers are trained to use gloves and sanitary wipes that contain chemicals known to neutralize COVID-19 viroids. In addition, fumigation sprayers will be used every two weeks to coat the vehicle interiors in a mist that is designed to make surfaces resistant to viroid contamination for 30 days.
Alexander said that the idea is to advance the cleanliness of bus equipment beyond what is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said that these guidelines, in concert with advice from local health authorities, will be monitored to ensure the company's preparations don't conflict with new information about the pandemic as it develops.
However, extra effort is considered essential to reassure the public that their kids will be safe about the buses. For this reason, the demand for new staff is essentially uncapped, although between 100 and 130 total drivers, support personnel and managers likely will be on hand by the time of the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 31.
"I'll hire as many people as I can get," Alexander said. "We do all of the training in-house, we'll get them their CDL certification. It's all done right here."
Part of the effort at hand here will fall to the people on board of the buses. As with all spaces on school property where social distancing can't be easily maintained, the wearing of face coverings by all drivers and passengers will be required. Children will be seated two to a row, as opposed to the usual three to a row. The number of people aboard at any time will be closely controlled so that kids are 6 feet apart whenever possible; buses will be unloaded carefully so that kids don't spend time close together where this can be avoided.
Finally, a staggered pickup schedule remains in the works. Alexander said that this planning remains an ongoing process, and estimated that the final detailed schedule will be released on or before Friday, Aug. 21, 10 days before the first day of school.
For more information, visithttp://www.applebuscompany.com/about.