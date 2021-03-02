After being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Apple Blossom Parade is set to roll down Frederick Avenue starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1.
“Telling Our Stories,” which was the 2020 Apple Blossom Parade theme, will remain the 2021 theme, the festival association has announced.
“The theme celebrates the St. Joseph News-Press, and its 175th anniversary — even though a year late — remains fitting since the St. Joseph News Press is still telling St. Joseph’s stories,” Executive Director Michelle Wolfe said.
Entrants are encouraged to reflect this theme in their entries.
“This year we encourage you to tell us your stories in your parade entries. It can be the story of your organization, a favorite or unique story from the newspaper or other favorite story you want to share,” she said.
All parade entries, whether they are motorcycles, cars, trucks, trailers or wagons, must be decorated. The Apple Blossom website, www.appleblossomparade.com, has a list of recommendations for people to follow in dressing their entries.
“We are excited to announce that we will be holding the annual parade after a year off due to the pandemic, but we believe everyone is ready for a return to some normalcy — especially a fun normalcy like the parade,” association President Ken Rosenauer said. “We believe people are ready to get out and have some fun.”
While the parade is an outdoor event, social distancing and masks will be encouraged.
Fees for the 2021 parade will be a special $100 per entry as no awards will be offered this year. Parade entry forms will be available online at the Apple Blossom website or by calling 816-261-0422. All phone messages will be answered as soon as possible.
New this year, all entry forms and fees may be submitted digitally by email and PayPal. Paper forms and a check also will be accepted by regular mail.
The parade entry deadline is April 15. After that, entry fees increase, and no entries will be accepted after April 28.
The annual Apple Blossom Pageant has been cancelled for 2021. Details on 2022 pageant will be released this summer.