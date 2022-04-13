The deadline for entries in the 2022 Apple Blossom Parade is Monday, April 18.
The parade is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, and the theme is “Room to Bloom: Garden Party.”
The entry fee is $100 for nonprofits, political candidates running for office and other individuals, while the fee for all commercial and for-profit entries is $150. These fees are for a single unit. Additional units will be charged $25 each.
After the deadline, a late fee of $25 applies to all entries from April 19 through 28. Entries received from April 29 to May 4 will pay a $50 late fee. No entries are accepted after May 4.
Entry forms and parade information is available online at www.appleblossomparade.com.
“Every year we try to encourage people to complete their entries on time so that we can do our job to effectively organize the parade,” said Michelle Wolfe, executive director of the Apple Blossom. “And every year, lots of folks tend to wait and end up paying additional fees.”
Those with questions can contact Wolfe by phone at 816-261-0422 or email at mwolfe1@missouriwestern.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.