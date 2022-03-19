The Apple Blossom Pageant made its return Saturday to Missouri Theater for the first time in two years.
The annual pageant featured around 30 girls across three age categories, with contestants showcasing talents like public speaking and dance routines.
Self-confidence makes the process easier, said Tatiana Cunningham, winner of the princess age group.
"Just believe in yourself," she said. "Tell yourself that, like, you got it and don't give up."
Junior queen winner Caitlin Ledford said she felt most confident after reading her essay about who she would invite to a garden party and that helped her through the rest.
"Even if I do end up messing up, I did (well) previously, so maybe the judges can overlook that and I can still do well," she said.
The pageant's queen was Lela Berning. All three will be featured in the Apple Blossom Parade on May 7.
The other award recipients were princess category first attendant Ava Gallo and second attendant Mylah Whisenhand, junior queen first attendant Kyleigh Black and second attendant Lilly Carter, and queen category first attendant Kyla Bailey and second attendant Grace Feuerbacher.
