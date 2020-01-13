For more than 100 years, the Apex-Buffalo Saloon was billed as the oldest tavern west of the Mississippi River.
Being in close proximity to the Missouri River in St. Joseph at 412 Edmond St., the saloon was a favored stopping-off point for wagon parties headed west for the gold rush after it opened in 1854, said Gary Chilcote, Patee House Museum director.
“It was about four blocks from the Missouri River, and people in the 1850s until after 1859 couldn’t go anywhere except by riverboat going north and south on the river,” Chilcote said. “When the railroads came in 1859, the tracks went east but not west, so people headed west still had to go by wagon train.”
The Apex-Buffalo also had a prime location being in the Downtown area. The saloon sold food and liquor, and people would go there for lunch during the day and a drink in the bar at night.
Many interesting customers with colorful names drank there.
There was a regular customer called “Catfish the Gambler” who often strolled through he bar with a basket full of dollar bills.
George Bode Sr. was the original owner of the saloon. His son, George Bode Jr., became famous for leaving his money to the city for recreational purposes with the Bode Trust Fund.
“Mr. Bode later sold it to to Franz Bauer, and Bauer became known as the operator of the saloon,” Chilcote said.
The saloon featured a 27-foot long mahogany bar that’s still on display inside a recreated Apex-Buffalo Saloon at the Patee House Museum.
Two buffalo heads were a fixture in the bar. The Buffalo Saloon got its name not from the buffalo heads, but from the owner’s hometown of Buffalo, New York.
The buffalo heads have a colorful history of their own.
The male buffalo head now on the south wall of the recreated saloon at the Patee House supposedly was killed by Buffalo Bill Cody on the plains near Denver.
The head of the female buffalo, supposedly the last buffalo in Northwest Missouri, sits on the west wall and was killed in the French Bottoms near the airport.
“So when we opened the Buffalo Saloon about 40 some years ago, we made sure we put the buffalo up again,” Chilcote said.
The recreated salon also has a working nickelodeon in it. Chilcote said it has about eight different instruments inside it, and for a quarter today it still plays a tune.
The Apex-Buffalo saloon closed its doors on Christmas Eve 1959. For years afterwards, the former saloon building housed the Blocks store and, most recently, a book store.