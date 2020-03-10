Former Vice President Joe Biden won Missouri's Democratic presidential primary, the Associated Press reported.
Just a minute after polls closed in the state, and with no precincts reported on the Missouri secretary of state's ongoing tally of votes, the AP projected that Biden would get the most votes.
Biden had a heavy presence in the state in the days leading up to the primary, which will supply 68 delegates to the national convention.
Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders have been locked in a contest for delegates in the Democratic field, while the Republican incumbent, President Donald Trump, faces just token opposition in his race.
The state stood as one of six across the nation awarding delegates to Republican and Democratic candidates, along with other parties.
The AP also reported that Biden had won Mississippi's 36 delegates.
