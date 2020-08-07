The community is preparing to use 2,500 COVID-19 antibody test results in order to provide a sample size to understand how many people have had the virus who did not show symptoms.
The testing was announced earlier this week and there are still a few spots available for testing at MyMLC.com/testing.
The St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce is involved in the testing and handling the results. President Patt Lilly said this will help businesses and city leaders make educated decisions moving forward in regard to COVID-19.
"There's been so much misinformation about it, so it's important to understand, really, what the disease is doing in your community so that we can be better prepared to take cautions," Lilly said.
Lilly said that the information and recommendations change for COVID-19, which has been the reason city leaders have put actions in place such as the mask mandate for retail locations of 10,000 square-feet.
"People oftentimes think, "Hey, you know, I don't want to wear a mask, or I don't have a mask,' but I think when people realize how many people actually are spreading the disease and don't have symptoms, it might be a reinforcement, that at the end of the day, we probably all should be wearing masks because we may have the disease and have no idea that we're spreading it," Lilly said.
Lilly said data still is being collected for antibody testing and they do not have data ready to be made available in the public, but expects it to be presented in some capacity. He said when decisions are being made with information and facts, people will be more likely to follow recommendations.
Lilly said he feels that all different entities have been working together to be on the same page and share information when making decisions since the start of the pandemic.