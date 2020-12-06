Vandalism and theft has plagued the history of St. Joseph yet again.
There used to be four tombstones on the north side of the Jesse James Home that were enclosed inside a small fence. Now there is only one tombstone left.
Two of the stones were stolen, and the third was ripped out of the ground but thieves left it behind after they broke it in half. They also left a couple of footstones, which marked the bottom of the grave.
The tombstones belonged to the Russell family and Samuel Robb. They were originally placed over the graves more than 160 years ago south of St. Joseph. However, about 35 years ago the graveyard was bulldozed and Gary Chilcote, the museum’s volunteer director, accepted the donation of the tombstones.
“I don't know why or what they would do with them,” Chilcote said. “We had the police down here to investigate.”
Anonymous tips to the St. Joseph Police Department can be submitted through the P3Tips phone app or by calling 816-238-TIPS.
This theft comes on the heels of another at the Jesse James Home in January. A thief stole the “God Bless Our Home” sign that James was touching when he was shot in the back.
The plan is to repair J.T. Russell’s tombstone, which was broken, and place it back in the yard.
He was born in 1829 and died in 1869, reaching 40 years of age. Back then, that wasn’t considered a young death.
“People didn't live near as long as they do today,” Chilcote said. “This one gentleman that we still have the tombstone lived until age 72. I think he was the father-in-law, and that was an unusual age back in those days.”
The Patee House has no shortage of historical artifacts and actually displays another tombstone on the second floor.
“It’s broken in a lot of pieces, but it says that the lady was 34 years old when she died,” Chilcote said. “And it said that while alive she lived a single life and in heaven she hoped for her husband.”