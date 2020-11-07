A free testing event presented by the Missouri National Guard took place at the Heritage Park Softball Complex in St. Joseph Saturday.
The event was part of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services community testing plan. The event lasted from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and their were a total of 400 tests to be administered.
The test was a self administered test and anyone could receive a test for free regardless of symptoms.
For Miltzie Teliczan the drive-thru testing event provided an opportunity to look to keep her loved ones and close contacts protected.
"I think events like this really helped keep people mindful that COVID is in the is in the community, and we all need to be as safe as we can to protect ourselves and to protect our families and those that we love," Teliczan said
for her to make sure her loved ones she was around were protected.