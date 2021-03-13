The 8th Annual Shamrock Run hosted by Special Olympics Missouri North Area took place in the late morning, early afternoon on Saturday before the St. Patrick's day parade.
Competitors signed up for the contest at 11th & Grand and began the run at 11:30 a.m. Competitors could either walk or run to the finish line, which was placed outside Norty's Bar & Grill.
Competitor Lauren Edwards tried competing in the 5K two years ago, but had to stop before she could reach a mile. After losing over 100 pounds, Edwards decided to try again this year, and was happy that she finished, and managed to run some during the race. Edwards said that she was happy to compete and she encourages others to join next year.
“They help the community so much and these people really need it because sometimes people look down on them and everything and they’re just like us and they’re amazing people,” Edwards said.
There were a total of 168 people who signed up and Special Olympics raised around $9,200. All the money will go towards the athletes to help them through this year.
