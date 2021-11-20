Saturday marked the 35th annual St. Joseph Mayor's Thanksgiving at at Civic Arena benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank, and 300-plus showed up to participate.
With a social hour at 4 p.m. and dinner at 5 p.m., the event was an opportunity to give back to charity while mingling with other community members.
It is a good way to start the holiday season every year while bringing a different atmosphere under each mayor, said Bill Falkner, state representative of Missouri District 10 and former St. Joseph mayor.
"Each mayor has control of the entertainment or how the program works, you know, they're in control of that," he said. "So each mayor, I think, put on a little (of) his own personal touch on it and... that's what we want."
The event has raised $140,000 for Second hHarvest during Mayor Bill McMurray's four years in office.
