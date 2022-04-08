Friday marked the last night of the 20th annual fish fry for Knights of Columbus Council 5067.
Close to 3,000 total people visited the fish fry, which was hosted every Friday from March 4 to April 8, event organizer Marty Schnabel said.
“It’s just a community,” he said. “Everybody comes and supports us, and we appreciate it very much.”
The best part is seeing families come back as they grow every year, Schnabel said. There are many families who visit several weeks and keep coming back year after year, he said.
“We’ve seen kids grow up, and we’ve seen young adults to start growing up, and everything into their lives,” he said. “And then they’re bringing their families in. So that’s the best part of it.”
Funds are donated to a variety of causes, including the Special Olympics, local Catholic and Christian schools, and the Wounded Warrior Project, among others.
“The causes (are) why we’re Knights of Columbus members,” Schnabel said. “That’s part of being the Knights of Columbus of Council 5067, is that a lot of our money goes out to help (out). That’s what we do, so we enjoy doing it.”
The primary challenge with the event is hoping the weather holds every week for the fish fryers to work uninhibited, Schnabel said.
“If the wind starts coming up then we have to, kind of, cover our little area a little bit to maintain that fire, so that’s a challenge for the guys out there cooking the fish,” he said.
It also could have an effect for the customers. Inclement weather in the past meant people could be standing in the cold because lines were so long, but that improved with the addition of a drive-thru, Schnabel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.