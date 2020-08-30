The 6th Annual Easter Egg Dog Hunt finally saw the light of day as it took place this past weekend after being cancelled in April due to COVID-19.
Creatures by Theresa held the event at the Hillyard Tech Center. Participants arrived in the morning and signed up for the event. The Easter egg hunt was free to anyone who arrived. There was also a Wag Walk, a raffle for donated items and chicken bingo.
Theresa Haarrington is the owner of the organization. She said she was very happy with how the event went.
“I think it’s turned out really, really nice,” Harrington said. “This event helps us out a lot, and it provides a lot of animal care for us.”
There were roughly 300 to 400 items donated. The items ranged from toys, treats, art and much more. The event raised a little over $350 for the organization.
Harrington said that events like this help the shelter be better off for several months
“This event helps us out a lot, and it provides a lot of animal care for us,” Harrington said. ““It’s just a beautiful event and it helps us and it helps with the community as well.”
Kara Campbell competed with her two dogs. She said that the idea seemed fun and that she wanted to help out.
“There are a lot of animals in need in our community, and any little bit that we can get that out there and support it, that’s important,” Campbell said.
Aubrey Turley and her daughter also stopped at the event. Turley said they did really well and got lots of toys, making it feel like Christmas in August. She also said that it was
‘I think any time you can do a fundraiser it’s great for small businesses,” Turley said. “Also, it lets us socialize with our puppies in a safe environment.
More information regarding the shelter and what is coming up can be found at https://teescritters.weebly.com/.