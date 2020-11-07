The annual Day of Hope drew hundreds of people out to Green Valley Baptist Church for the outdoor event this year.
The Mission House Covenant Community organized the event that started at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. The day long event saw over two hundred people in just the first two hours, Saturday morning.
There were many booths sent up with hygiene products, winter clothing and household cleaning supplies. As well as booths for the churches and resource contacts. This year was different because of COVID-19 with the event held outside and masks being worn.
Ryan Hildebrand, the organizer of Day of Hope, said they just want to make someone's day better.
“When people come out here they just get treated very great. They run into a myriad of different individuals, we have 100 volunteers out here and almost every one of those 100 volunteers at some point give them a smile or wave. So it’s really great to feel the love of a lot of people and that’s the main purpose of the event,” Hildebrand said.
The event ran until 1:00 p.m..