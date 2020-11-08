The St. Joseph Animal Shelter is seeking more volunteers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its spread.
Aubrey Silvey, a humane educator at the shelter, said despite effective handling of social distancing and mask wearing in the facility, not many new volunteers have become involved
“Maybe people don’t know we are still accepting volunteers, but we always need more volunteers,” Silvey said. “People are more than welcome to fill our application out online and a member of the volunteer group will contact them to do an orientation class.”
Silvey said the shelter also is in need of doghouse donations for its Digs for Dogs program, which seeks to provide shelter for pets belonging to people in need.
“We are running out of doghouses,” Silvey said. “If somebody has a doghouse they would like to donate, they can either bring it to us or give the shelter a call and one of our animal control officers will go out and pick it up.”
One complication Silvey said the shelter faces amid the pandemic is running by appointment only.
“On a normal basis, when we were open to the public we would have 10 to 12 people walking through the shelter all at once,” Silvey said. “We just want to make people aware that they don’t even have to pick a specific animal before they come down. We just have to space it out.”
While the shelter reports no significant change in adoption rates compared to 2019, Silvey noted a decrease in intakes in the past year.
“With people being home more, if they find a stray animal and they’re holding onto those animals and no owner comes forward, some people are holding onto those animals and trying to find homes for them themselves,” Silvey said.
Silvey said adopting is important now because of the isolated lifestyle many people currently are living.
“It’s really important to adopt all the time, but it is especially important now for older people or people living at home,” Silvey said. “It is not only beneficial for the animals, it’s beneficial for you.”