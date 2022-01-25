It's not uncommon to see a stray dog or cat on city streets and the St. Joseph Animal Shelter advises that people look for a collar and tag when they see a loose pet.
Aubrey Silvey, a humane educator at the St. Joseph Animal Shelter, said that when people come across a stray animal, particularly if it is a dog, they should check it for a contact tag and try to find the owner. If possible, get ahold of the animal if it is friendly by coaxing it with food or put it in a kennel.
“If the animal is not wearing tags, you can take it to a vet clinic or to the animal shelter, we can scan it for a microchip and hopefully get the owner’s information that way as well,” she said. “So, the best thing to do, like I said, is if you can contain the animal and try to find its home.”
Silvey said that most of the time when a dog is running loose it is in its own neighborhood and within two miles of home.
“... A lot of people will jump automatically to (bringing) an animal down to the shelter,” she said. “But, like I said, truly the best thing that you can do for the dog is, if you have the time and the capability, try to find its home first.”
Silvey said this can be done by going door to door to see if a neighbor recognizes the animal.
In St. Joseph, Silvey explained that there is no leash law on cats, and they are allowed to roam free.
“So, if you see one and looks healthy and you’re not really concerned about it, you can just leave it alone,” she said.
If the cat is being a nuisance or looks unhealthy, Silvey said a person can pick up the animal if can they do so safely. From there, they can bring those cats down to the shelter. While the shelter cannot pick up stray cats due to the lack of a leash law, they will pick those that are sick or injured.
In the case of a puppy or kitten found by itself, people can call the animal shelter or attempt to contain the animal themselves.
Silvey explained that all of this information applies to only friendly animals and not ones that seem dangerous.
“But obviously, if the animal is acting aggressively, you should never put yourself in harm’s way,” she said. “You should call animal control.”
At the shelter, Silvey said they get a lot of calls on wild animals like raccoons and squirrels. If you do come across animals other than stray pets in your yard or your neighborhood, you should leave them alone if they look healthy. But if the wild animal is sick or injured, she said you can call the animal shelter and they will pick the animal up.
