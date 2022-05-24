After rescuing a dog that had contracted pneumonia and nearly starved to death, M'Shoogy's Animal Rescue is looking for information on its owner.
The dog was rescued on May 23 near Savannah. Gary Silverglat, a co-founder of M'Shoogy's and Angels Vet Express, said he believes the dog was abandoned by its owners.
"This dog was abandoned on a farm north of Savannah, and, luckily, the farmers were nice and didn't shoot it," he said. "They called us, and we went and rescued the dog. He would have been shot or killed by coyotes."
Silverglat also gave a brief description of the dog and said that it did have a pet microchip.
"He's about six or seven years old. A boxer, pit bull mix," Silverglat said. "He's a very sweet dog, and he was chipped, and we've been trying to find the original owners. His name is Poppy."
Silverglat said people have a general misconception that a house pet would be fine surviving in the wild.
"Chances are if a dog is dumped, it's going to get hit by a car, shot by farmers or killed by coyotes," Silverglat said. "Chances are, they're going to be dying as soon as their feet hit the ground."
M'Shoogy's Animal Rescue requests that anyone with information on the dog's origins reach out at 816-324-5824 for the potential of a $1,000 reward.
Anyone with information on the dog's owners or another animal matter also can contact the organization through its website, mshoogys.org.
