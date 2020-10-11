Fans all over Northwest Missouri were left upset after the toss loss for the Chiefs on Sunday evening, but the fans at Angry Swede Brewing Company still left with a win.
Angry Swede has teamed up with the Second Harvest Community Food Bank and worked together to gather donations for the business. Fans were welcome to come out and make donations, compete in a raffle, watch the game — and overall — have a good time.
Angry Swede Manager Marcus Miyamoto said that as a new company, they’ve seen the struggle of the pandemic, and they want to help.
“We’re a relatively new business. We opened up right in the midst of things, and we are trying just like everybody else just to make it and get through,” Miyamoto said. “We want to keep everything moving and keep a positive outlook. And we also know that right now there’s also a lot of people that are less fortunate than us.”
Some of the items in the raffle were gift certificates, snacks, a Patrick Mahomes jersey and more.
Miyamoto said that he wanted to get the community involved because the pandemic is affecting everyone.
“You know, I think it’s good for the community to help outreach to everybody,” Miyamoto said. “We want to keep St. Joe good and help out where we can. That just starts with everybody making a little bit of effort on their part to help out and donate where they can. It makes a difference, because we may help change somebody's life.”
Guests who came out to the brewing company were happy to help the cause. Shawn and Athena Lanter heard about the event last minute and decided to check it out.
“Every little bit helps, especially with a crash in the economy,” Shawn said.
Athena wants people to understand how important it is that people donate to these companies.
“They should help out because it’s for a really great cause,” Athena said. “It helps people who are in need that can’t provide like they should right now due to not being able to work. And with COVID going on, it’s really hard for a lot of families to make ends meet.”
Donations can be made at either location and online.