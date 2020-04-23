Although it wasn’t the opening owners had planned, the launch of a new brewing venture has gone well for a St. Joseph company.
The Angry Swede Brewing Co. officially opened last Friday for curbside growler fills and sold out the same night.
Owner Mike Olinger said the brewery at 513 Francis St. originally was supposed to have a soft opening in mid-April but had to change plans due to COVID-19.
“I guess you could call it a growler curbside soft opening,” Olinger said.
Olinger decided to open the brewery after spending 11 years at Boehringer Ingelheim doing aerobic fermentation, which he said is similar to the brewing industry.
“I always wanted to own my own business, be my own boss and do my own thing, and I really wanted to build something here in St. Joe,” Olinger said.
Olinger was interested in the space when it was the 1785 restaurant and is beyond excited to be located in Downtown.
In the first round of growler fills, Olinger made a Yggdrasil Blonde Ale that he said is an easy-drinking summertime beer. For the next round, Olinger is working on a Mjolnir Stout, which is named after the superhero Thor’s hammer.
Olinger wants his business to be different than the typical brewery by offering more then just craft beer.
”I wanted to offer something a little different with mixed drinks, cocktails and wines to bring everybody in,” Olinger said. “Somebody who doesn’t enjoy craft beer can still come in and enjoy a Busch Light, a glass of wine or a cocktail down in our speakeasy.”
The basement of the business is a speakeasy that will serve cocktails from Thursday to Saturday.
Even though it’s been limited, Olinger is excited to finally interact with customers and receive feedback on the beer.
“I’m really happy to be a part of this and bring something back to Downtown St. Joe,” Olinger said.
Olinger’s thankful that he’s not alone in this process and has other breweries, like River Bluff Brewing, to collaborate and get help from.
Once the shelter-in-place order ends, Olinger is looking forward to fully opening the doors, but until then plans to offer more growler fills by Saturday.