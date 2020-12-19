The Andrew County Sheriff's Department is conducting an ongoing investigation of an apparent murder-suicide Saturday in Helena, Missouri.
According to a news release from Andrew County Sheriff Bryan Atkins, a call came in at 11:48 p.m. Friday night from a man who said he was going to shoot himself and then the man disconnected the call. A couple minutes later the same man called 911 again saying he was in an argument with someone and that he was not going to jail and would kill himself before anyone arrived.
Deputies responded to a residence at 14581 3rd St., Helena, Missouri, at 12:03 a.m. Saturday, and after getting no answer at the door they entered the home and found a 51-year-old white female lying on the floor of the kitchen and bathroom dead from a single gunshot wound and a 58-year-old white man sitting in a chair with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said.
Officers recovered a small revolver handgun near the male subject, as well as a lengthy handwritten letter leading investigators to believe the man had health issues and the argument between the couple was over him killing himself, the release said.
The investigation is still ongoing and Atkins said in the release that no names of the deceased will be released until next of kin for both have been notified.
Helena is an unincorporated community northeast of St. Joseph.
