The University of Missouri Extension in Andrew county has partnered with the Rolling Hills Library and several radio stations to provide personal health seminars through the month of January.
The January theme is titled New Year-New You and there have been weekly sessions that are designed to allow people to check in on themselves with physical and mental health.
The month is divided into the physical, mental, social and spirit dimensions. The videos are short and informational. They are available on the Andrew County Extension's Facebook as well as Rolling Hills Library's Facebook.
Gina Lucas, county engagement specialist in nutrition and health education for the Andrew County extension said this is an effective mindset that is different than a New Years resolution.
Lucas said it is important for people to worry about personal health, especially during the pandemic and the extension has pivoted to provide that as an option online so people can easily access it.
"I think taking care of yourself, I think that giving ourselves permission, the environment we're in is is politically hostile, is important we're more divided in some ways than we've been in a long time, and I think it causes stress, I think people are anxious," Lucas said.
In February there were be similar videos regarding heart health month.