Andrew County has seen COVID-19 cases rise to a total of 62 cases and one death.
While the number in the rural county is nowhere near as high as Buchanan County, health department officials said they have seen a jump in cases and the virus is still ever-present in the community.
"Our main goal is we want the public to understand that the COVID-19 virus has not gone away that we're still dealing with it in our area.," Andrew County Health Director Andrew Hoffman said. "We truly believe that we can move forward to more of a normal life, if we do it safely and consciously."
Hoffman said he believes the community has done a good job of being cautious about the virus although he said he feels they still need to work on being comfortable wearing masks, as he does not foresee masks being mandated in the county.
"I think our community needs to know that if they're there waiting for somebody to tell them they have to wear a mask, they may be waiting a while because I don't think our governor is going to take that step and locally, it looks like we're going to follow what the governor is leading on," Hoffman said.
Hoffman said masks should be worn to protect oneself as well as to protect others.
Another thing the Andrew County Health Department said is crucial when dealing with an uptick of cases is trying to catch symptoms early and to keep track of who you have been around and what you have done.
Andrew County Communicable Disease Nurse Jayne White said not to be afraid to share information with local health departments. Letting them know where you've been and who you've been with can be vital.
"It really comes down to, we can only do what information we're given, so if we're not given all the information, and we're not given all of your contacts or all of that information, it makes it very difficult for us to help protect our community or to help even keep the community informed of what's going on," White said.
Hoffman said he knows that Andrew County is a community that commutes for work and various other things and is probably going to lineup with numbers in St. Joseph and Buchanan County.