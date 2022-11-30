Volunteers remove gifts from a vehicle during a gift rally in December 2020 at AFL-CIO. That agency is one of several organizations with volunteer opportunities in this year’s United Way Holiday Volunteer and Giving Guide.
Jodi Flurry of the United Way speaks with News-Press NOW on different volunteering opportunities during the holiday season.
Jodi Flurry, director of community investment for United Way, said the organization’s volunteer center works hard to compile the list of volunteering options.
“We work to promote volunteerism across the community through a lot of different agencies as a way for people to get engaged in the community and give back,” Flurry said.
Agency representatives meet with the United Way on a monthly basis to share the needs of their organizations.
“Agencies are supporting each other to help improve volunteerism throughout the community ... It’s an amazing collaboration,” Flurry said. “United Way puts it together, but it’s really promoting the work of all these other agencies that make our community a better place.”
The guide highlights opportunities to work with different agencies including the Salvation Army, AFL-CIO Community Services, the YWCA and more.
Those that volunteer can do it individually, as a group or as a family. There’s an array of options to get involved based on interests, from gift wrapping to donating specific items. Information provided also explains if the opportunities are date specific or reoccurring.
Since the guide is available online, it will be updated weekly to keep the public updated.
“As opportunities come and go or needs change, we will be updating that weekly on our website throughout the holidays,” Flurry said.
Flurry said that volunteering during this time of the year, and in general, can be beneficial to residents.
“When people volunteer, they can see the impact they have in the lives of others. And it can be a simple thing,” Flurry said. “You might not see the long-term impact of what you’re doing, but it really does have an impact and makes a difference.”
