The first baby to be born in 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph arrived early in the morning on New Year's Day.
Baby girl Amiyla "AJ" Jade was born at 6:49 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces, according to a news release from the hospital. AJ's parents are Breanna Mollus and Jonathan Barger, who also have two sons. Mollus had been expecting AJ on Jan. 4, but woke up early Friday with contractions.
"(It was a) happy surprise she was a New Year's baby," Mollus said, as quoted in the news release.
Mosaic provided the family with a Target gift card to celebrate the year's first birth. Mollus and her new baby daughter are scheduled for discharge from the hospital on Saturday.
To guard against the spread of COVID-19, the hospital adjusted its annual practice of arranging media interviews with the parents of the latest New Year's Baby at the hospital.