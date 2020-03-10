Those trying to navigate through the sometimes confusing world of Medicare got a little extra help Tuesday.
Members of Community Leaders Assisting the Insured of Missouri (CLAIM) were at Interserv’s Calvin Center to provide assistance to those seeking it. The service is free and can help those 65 and older navigate a system that can be perceived as complicated.
Gary Gummig is one of the Americorps volunteers who talks to people and educates them about their options. He began volunteering eight months ago, and during that time he has helped multiple people. AmeriCorps is the domestic version of the Peace Corps. Both are supported by the U.S. federal government and largely rely upon volunteers.
Gummig helped one woman who was struggling to afford the medicine she needed. At the time he helped her, she was living in her daughter's basement.
“She'd fallen on hard times, she was a diabetic and she needed insulin,” Gummig said. “Insulin was very expensive for her.”
He was able to find a pharmaceutical program that helped her get insulin for free.
“We can be peoples' advocate,” Gummig said. “They're looking for somebody that's not trying to sell them anything, that gives them an unbiased opinion and advice. And that's really what we do.”
Kori Ross is the regional liaison and trainer at CLAIM. She told the story of how she helped a husband and wife.
They had been approached by an insurance agent who offered help, but they actually saw a reduction in their benefits, specifically for the husband. He wasn't able to afford his medication.
“It was a pretty bad situation,” Ross said.
The wife was worried her husband could die because he wasn’t getting his medication. It took a month of work, but CLAIM was able to help.
“It really took a lot of steps to take care of that,” Ross said. “We had to get Senior Medicare Patrol, who works side by side with us, and so we did get it resolved.”
Those interested in learning more about CLAIM can call 1-800-390-3330 to find a counselor in the greater St. Joseph area.