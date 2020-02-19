The American Red Cross in St. Joseph held an open house Tuesday to recruit volunteers for its disaster action team.
The team responds to a variety of disasters, but team members in the area primarily respond to house fires.
Bill Caldwell, who is the engagement and partnerships lead, explained who they help.
"These are people that report to home fires and assist people that have needs when their house has burned down or they have to relocate," Caldwell said.
Members also discussed a variety of other volunteer opportunities where they need more help.
"We have a shortage of people to do the DAT work, as we call it, Disaster Action Team, and we also need people to help with fire departments installing smoke alarms," Caldwell said.
Caldwell believes the work volunteers do can make a difference and save lives.
"We feel that we save a number of lives every year with the people that have free installed smoke alarms and so we try to recruit as many people we can," Caldwell.
A volunteer and presenter, Peggy Gaines, said the work she has done with the Red Cross has been rewarding.
"My very first experience with Red Cross was Hurricane Ike in 2008 and it was a life-changing activity. I never knew people went and did stuff like this, but it was a very good fit for me as a volunteer and I think people will find their places because there's all kinds of jobs to with Red Cross," Gaines said.
The next open house will be held on Feb 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the 401 N. 12th St. location in St. Joseph.