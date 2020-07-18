The 22nd annual Amelia Earhart Fun Run/Walk kicked off Saturday morning with one of the highest attendances in the event's history.
Over 175 runners and walkers participated in the fun run. Runners and walkers had the choice between the 2K, which was mostly flat with some hills, or the 8K, which had many hills and was more challenging.
The 8K can be hard for beginners, which is why Volunteer and Organizer Robyn Klawuhn recommends the 2K for those who aren't ready for big hills.
"Another thing (beginners) can do is the 2K; not that many hills, and it's very family friendly, so we get a lot of families that like to do that 2K together," Klawuhn said.
The goal for the Fun Run was to raise $4,000 and $5,000. Proceeds will go towards the Atchison Family YWCA/Cray Community Center for community programs.
The Amelia Earhart Fun Run is held around the same time as the Amelia Earhart Festival every year. Due to the pandemic, the festival was cancelled.
"It's a good race, it's a lot of fun and it usually runs in correlation with the Amelia Earhart Festival. It was canceled this year, but we're not involved with the festival, we're our own entity, and that's why we were able to continue on this year," Klawuhn said.
Thousands of people every year attend the Amelia Earhart Festival from the Northeast Kansas and Northeast Missouri area to celebrate the accomplishments made by the late airplane pilot.
The festival is set to return July 2021.