As of Friday it is confirmed that a total of 28 residents and 29 employees have tested positive at the Living Community for COVID-19 according to a news-release.
This is updated numbers from testing that was done at the Living Community July 1. The testing was performed on residents and employees.
The release said that one resident and two employees have recovered.
The Living Community has implemented a plan to have residents who have tested positive be isolated in a special unit where caregivers are assigned to just that area, and are closely monitoring their condition and have notified their families and physicians, the release said.
Employees who tested positive are in quarantine at home.
The Living Community said it is working with state and local health officials to ensure they are taking appropriate steps to prevent the spread of the virus within the campus, the release said