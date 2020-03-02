The United Way of Greater St. Joseph uses approximately 180 volunteers every year to help decide what to do with funds raised by the community.
This year $2.6 million is at stake, and although that sounds like a lot of money, it’s actually less than what the United Way had hoped to raise.
Volunteers like Colette Cox and Doug Walters are tasked with finding out more about specific partner agencies and their plans behind this year’s funds.
Walters has been a part of the allocations process before, which is why he will be the chair of one committee. However, leadership won’t be a new job for him, because during his day job he is the senior pastor at Ashland United Methodist Church.
“The challenge is to listen — see what they’re doing, see what impact they’re making in the community,” Walters said. “This makes a big difference in our community, it’s a significant way that we can impact the lives of our folks. It’s not just a corporate thing. It’s personal.”
Each committee will meet a few times over the next few months — spending around 15 hours total together.
Walter’s committee will meet at Family Guidance Center for Behavioral Healthcare on March 30 and then at the AFL-CIO on April 6. Their final meeting will be at the United Way on May 4.
Cox is a newcomer to the allocations process, and she is sitting on a separate committee, which will review The Salvation Army, Legal Aid of Western Missouri and The CENTER, A Samaritan Center.
“I know the most about The CENTER. I know that they provide mental health services to people in the area, and they also provide autism services,” Cox said. “I’m not as familiar with the Salvation Army aside from a few of their large programs, but I know that they do a lot more than that.”
Cox’s life was directly impacted by the United Way, which is why she first decided to get involved. She said volunteering to be a part of the allocations committee seemed to be the next natural step to take.
“I used to go out and speak for the rallies, the campaign rallies, about how my family had been impacted by UCP,” Cox said. “I’m hoping that we can find a way to support all the programs, or at least pick the ones that would have the biggest impact.”