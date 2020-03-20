The Allied Arts Council’s Arts Fund helps seven different arts group in St. Joseph that are in definite need after having to cancel or postpone performances.
With a goal of $235,000, the Arts Fund faces an uphill battle, as people in the area face job losses and cut hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the wake of that, the Allied Arts Council also had to cancel its fundraiser kick-off.
“Now more than ever, it’s gonna be really important to have a successful campaign because a lot of our member agencies, they’re losing revenue,” Teresa Fankhauser, executive director of the Allied Arts Council, said.
The Arts Fund is an annual united campaign to support the activities of Creative Arts Productions, RiverSong, the Performing Arts Association, Robidoux Resident Theatre, St. Joseph Community Chorus, the Saint Joseph Symphony and the Allied Arts Council.
While most of the money raised for the Arts Fund comes from donations, it’s also aided through events like the Beer Walk for the Arts, currently scheduled for May 30 in the Museum Hill and Kemper Harris neighborhoods. Fankhauser said the date for the Beer Walk is being closely watched, depending on the severity of the outbreak.
“We hope for the best and if we have to cancel the Beer Walk in May, we’ll reschedule it for the fall. You know, we just don’t know. There’s so many things that we just don’t know,” Fankhauser said.
Last week, in the wake of the news of the coronavirus shutdown, members of the Allied Arts Council were keeping some sense of normalcy as they were busy sending out mailers to past donors.
“We hope to get all of our letters out by the end of next week,” Fankhauser said.
It’s a far cry from the group’s planned kick-off event on April 1 that normally gathers pacesetter donors for a meal to celebrate. Instead, most people will be quarantined, including Fankhauser, to keep safe from the virus.
It’s the same reason a number of organizations helped by the Arts Fund have canceled or postponed performances. In the past week, groups like the St. Joseph Community Chorus and the Saint Joseph Symphony have had to cancel anticipated concerts out of concern for its members and the public. Those canceled shows end up hurting their totals, which helps provide paychecks for artists, staff and contract workers.
“It’s going to be really important to have a successful campaign because a lot of our member agencies, they’re losing revenue because I’ve had to cancel their last few shows,” Fankhauser said.
The hopes for this year’s Arts Fund is that despite the fear and uncertainty, people will see the need for the arts once the pandemic is minimized and that they fund it sooner rather than later.
“We hope that people understand that we know that things are tight. But at some point, things are going to get better. And we’re going to want to get out and experience the arts again. And we want to make sure those organizations are still around and viable,” Fankhauser said.
For more information about donating, go to www.stjoearts.org/Arts_Fund.htm, call 816-233-0231, or email artsfund@stjoearts.org.