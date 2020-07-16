The Allied Arts Council held its annual meeting and the Mayor’s Awards for the Arts virtually on Thursday.
Arts Fund co-chairs Denise Meyer and Janie Findley announced that the Arts Fund Cabinet was able to meet the organization's $235,000 goal despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds raised will support the work of Creative Arts Productions, the Performing Arts Association, RiverSong, Robidoux Resident Theatre, the St. Joseph Community Chorus, the Saint Joseph Symphony and the Allied Arts Council.
Following a board meeting, Mayor Bill McMurray announced this year’s Mayor’s Awards for the Arts recipients. The 2020 honorees are Marla Heeler, Artist of the Year; R. Vance Baldwin, Arts Educator of the Year; Mary Shuman, Outstanding Volunteer; Calvin Kress, Youth Artist; and Barry Birr, Individual Leadership. Thomas P. Smith was honored with the Extraordinary Lifetime Achievement Award.
Also at the meeting, the nominating committee presented and the membership approved the nominative slate. Janell Becerra, Dawn Cooperider, Devon Kariker, John Kempt, Sara Markt and Michelle Norman were elected to their first term, and Josh Emberton and Terri Modlin were elected to their second term.
Following the general membership meeting, the Board of Directors meeting was called to order and officers were elected, including: Lee Ann Smiley, president; Terri Modlin, first vice president; Liby Waltemath, second vice president; Tona Williams, secretary; and Brendon Clark, treasurer.