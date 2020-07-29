As the Aug. 4 primary approaches, every election polling location has to be accessible to voters with a disability, but sometimes that entrance isn’t the same for those with special needs as it is for others.
The Brookdale Church is a good example. Most folks walk down the stairs from the parking lot entrance, but voters who cannot do that are able to use a separate entrance nearby on Edmond Street, according to Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey.
“By law, they have to be ADA accessible for those that may be in a wheelchair, maybe you had a walker, even a crutch,” Baack-Garvey said. “The number one option we use for anyone that might have a disability, maybe a hard time getting out or a heart condition, whatever that may be, we always offer them the absentee ballot.”
So individuals with a disability have two options for voting in the Tuesday primary: in person at their assigned polling place or at the clerk’s office inside the courthouse on Jules Street.
Similarly, people who may be leaving town for work or may have a conflicting surgery also can vote absentee at the clerk’s office during business hours until Monday at 5 p.m.
Individuals who failed to register to vote in the primary still have time to register before the November election. Call the clerk’s office at 816-271-1412 to start the process.
“The last day to register to vote for November is on Oct. 7,” Baack-Garvey said. “If you want to request an absentee ballot, that always starts six weeks out, so I suggest that people wait to call mid-September, after Labor Day.”
In Missouri, voters can request a party ballot during the primary. A request to vote Democrat or Republican is not recorded in any way. However, voters cannot vote in both primaries.
Employers have to allow employees the chance to vote on election day. The statute allows for up to three hours to be taken out of the work day.