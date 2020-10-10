The second annual Ales West Craft Beer Festival was a hit on Saturday.
The event in Downtown included over 20 brewers and microbreweries. Attendees were able to stop by different tents and try new and classic brews.
Vinny Wille is a local brewer who brought more fall flavors to the festival. His most popular was the pumpkin spice latte brew.
"We brewed for fall, and it looks fall. But, it does not feel like fall. It's a little warmer than we were hoping. So we brewed so darker heavier beers more appropriate for fall weather, I think most of the brewers did," Willie said.
Attendee enjoyed all the beer and tents available. Many tents had collaborations between each other, like the coffee in Wille's brew from Mokaska Coffee.