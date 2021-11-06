Ales West usually is a summer event, but Saturday was a special exception, with Ales West 3.5 being hosted at Metropolitan in Downtown St. Joseph.
Around 10 breweries showed up to showcase their product.
Having a smaller event created an opportunity to personally interact with each vendor, St. Joseph resident Erik Arevalo said.
"The individual brewers that are here and being able to talk to them is really, really great because ... they're not overshadowed by anybody that's maybe too big," he said. "There really (are) some good beers here, some good flavors."
Around 200 people attended the event, organizers said.
