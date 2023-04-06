Rosecrans Airport construction start date pushed back, delays whole timeline

A rendering of the proposed Rosecrans Memorial Airport terminal by Jviation, the construction company working with the City of St. Joseph.

 Photo courtesy of Jviation

The start date for construction at Rosecrans Memorial Airport is just a few days away, a development that project leaders say St. Joseph residents will reap the benefits of. 

The airport is going through a 10-month reconstruction that is expected to help increase the number of people flying in and out while also creating opportunities for St. Joseph to see economic gain.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.