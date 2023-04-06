The start date for construction at Rosecrans Memorial Airport is just a few days away, a development that project leaders say St. Joseph residents will reap the benefits of.
The airport is going through a 10-month reconstruction that is expected to help increase the number of people flying in and out while also creating opportunities for St. Joseph to see economic gain.
Julius Rice, general manager of Rosecrans, said the construction will bring money, activity and employment opportunities to the city.
"The 139th is one of the largest employers in the city," Rice said. "Having them here draws other units and other places, even other countries, into St. Joseph. A lot of people might not be aware of the international impact out here."
The construction of the airport is scheduled to take 235 calendar days. Among the major renovations is replacing the obsolete terminal tower from 1952.
"It's been flooded twice," Rice said. "(First was) the major flood in 1952 and again in 1993. It's 71 years old at this point, and it doesn't satisfy security concerns for the tower."
In an attempt to remain open throughout the construction, the airport has implemented five phases to control traffic flow. These phases include working on certain runways while keeping others open, moving safety vehicles and some underground work with drainage pipes.
"Just shutting the airport for 10 months to do it is not a feasible option," Rice said. "We looked at the phase approach to keep as much of the airport open as possible."
One factor that the airport, along with the conjoining 139th Airlift Wing, will have to adjust is its biannual Sound of Speed Air Show. With construction expected to go into November, the show has been delayed to September 2024.
"It's kind of hard to have an air show without a runway," Rice said. "Even worst case, if there were delays with the runway, we still have plenty of time to absorb any delays and it's not a concern."
One of the last pieces to get figured out is the funding for the new tower and terminal.
"The ordinances and contracts are in the works," Rice said. "We're getting all the paperwork in line to start construction on that phase this summer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.